Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) PT Lowered to $21.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERUGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 218.66% from the stock’s current price.

VERU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 89.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Veru by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

