Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the October 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vext Science Stock Performance

Vext Science stock opened at 0.19 on Friday. Vext Science has a 1-year low of 0.16 and a 1-year high of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Vext Science from C$1.60 to C$1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

