Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

DSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Viant Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 116,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110,967 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Viant Technology by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

(Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.