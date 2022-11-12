Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares changing hands.

Victoria Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.30.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

