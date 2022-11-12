Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Up 43.0% in October

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the October 15th total of 304,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,360.0 days.
Victoria Stock Performance
VCCTF opened at $6.34 on Friday. Victoria has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.
About Victoria
