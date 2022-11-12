Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Up 43.0% in October

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the October 15th total of 304,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,360.0 days.

Victoria Stock Performance

VCCTF opened at $6.34 on Friday. Victoria has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

