Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,275 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 31.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,927,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $692.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.74. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

