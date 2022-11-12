Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,865.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,268,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899,010 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $772,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

AMZN stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

