Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,772 Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sema4 were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Sema4 by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sema4 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Sema4 by 164.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sema4 by 211.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 23,568 shares during the period.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Sema4 Trading Up 9.0 %

SMFR opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.96. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Sema4 had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.71%. The company had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.90 million. Analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

SMFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Sema4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.