Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,519 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gevo were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Gevo by 65.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gevo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gevo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The firm has a market cap of $571.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Gevo

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $30,439.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Mize sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $30,439.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $55,566.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,464. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

See Also

