Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 115.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Robert Hall acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,290.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glatfelter Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLT stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Glatfelter Co. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $18.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Glatfelter in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

