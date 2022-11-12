Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after buying an additional 3,380,133 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diversey by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after purchasing an additional 777,387 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 110.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Diversey Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Diversey Company Profile
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
