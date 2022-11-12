Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 499,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 161,849 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $19.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $106,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,206,303 shares in the company, valued at $22,419,594.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

STKS opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $204.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

