Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNW. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVNW shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.05 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,166.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

