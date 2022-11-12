Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,312,103 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKCC. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance
BKCC stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $276.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.39.
BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.