Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,312,103 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKCC. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

BKCC stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $276.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

