Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,876 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 55.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Senseonics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 439,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SENS opened at $1.24 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $593.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59.

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Senseonics had a net margin of 2,317.41% and a negative return on equity of 132.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. Analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Senseonics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

