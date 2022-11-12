Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,053,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 750,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,123,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,748,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 293,786 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBD. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE:DBD opened at $2.60 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.95.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

