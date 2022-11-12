Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 64,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 6.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,220,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 73,274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Yext by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 442,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Yext Trading Up 1.1 %

Yext stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.