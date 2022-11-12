Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.66 Billion Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,151,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,618 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Apple worth $1,661,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

