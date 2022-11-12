Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38,000 Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMSI. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Stock Up 3.0 %

SMSI stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 67.41%. The business had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

