Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,078 DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DLH by 29.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 92,020 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DLH by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DLH by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLH by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLH by 364.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DLH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

DLH stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

