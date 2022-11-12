Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,166 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 303,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in VOXX International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 184,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VOXX International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOXX shares. StockNews.com lowered VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

VOXX International Price Performance

Insider Transactions at VOXX International

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.28 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $246.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.27.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,414,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,606.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 365,146 shares of company stock worth $3,219,407 over the last 90 days. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VOXX International Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.