Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,371 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of LifeVantage worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LFVN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in LifeVantage by 117.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.85 on Friday. LifeVantage Co. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a PE ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a report on Sunday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About LifeVantage

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.