Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,144 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMATGet Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Materials were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMAT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Meta Materials by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Meta Materials by 23.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ MMAT opened at 1.31 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.63 and a 52 week high of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.12.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMATGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 3.05 million. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 877.43%. On average, analysts predict that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

