Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 79,532 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,532 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 326,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 92,822 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 184,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.13. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $97.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

HYFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

