Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GDRX opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About GoodRx

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

