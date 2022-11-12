Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GoodRx Stock Performance
Shares of GDRX opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $43.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoodRx (GDRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.