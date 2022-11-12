Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 13.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,631,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 316,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients Trading Up 3.0 %

ALTO opened at $3.74 on Friday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alto Ingredients

Separately, TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.