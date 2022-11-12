Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

