VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CID stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.