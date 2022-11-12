Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Raised to $7.25 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.75 to $7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 226.58% from the company’s current price.

VFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

Village Farms International Price Performance

VFF stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.35 million. Analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

