Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Hits New 12-Month High at $145.77

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.77 and last traded at $143.36, with a volume of 928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.21.
Visteon Trading Up 2.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average is $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visteon (VC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.