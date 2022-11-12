Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Hits New 12-Month High at $145.77

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.77 and last traded at $143.36, with a volume of 928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

Visteon Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average is $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Visteon Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,145,000 after buying an additional 47,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,647,000 after buying an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in Visteon by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,797,000 after buying an additional 465,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Visteon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

