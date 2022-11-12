Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Update

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,867,900 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 2,927,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,339.5 days.
Viva Biotech Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VBIZF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Viva Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.78.
Viva Biotech Company Profile
