Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the October 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Vivendi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VIVEF opened at $9.00 on Friday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.
Vivendi Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivendi (VIVEF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.