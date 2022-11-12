VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,569 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 89,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 11.5% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 84.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $237,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 62.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of VMware by 6.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $115.97 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.90.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

