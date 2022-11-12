VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, an increase of 867.5% from the October 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,072,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VNUE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VNUE opened at $0.01 on Friday. VNUE has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
VNUE Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNUE (VNUE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.