VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, an increase of 867.5% from the October 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,072,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VNUE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNUE opened at $0.01 on Friday. VNUE has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

VNUE Company Profile

VNUE, Inc operates as a music technology company. The company provides a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. It offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network.

