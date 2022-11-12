Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 38.2% in October

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the October 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

Vodacom Group stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

