Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VLPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Voestalpine from €18.90 ($18.90) to €19.60 ($19.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($31.00) to €29.20 ($29.20) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf raised Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Voestalpine from €29.00 ($29.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Voestalpine from €28.70 ($28.70) to €21.00 ($21.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.76.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine Price Performance

VLPNY stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Articles

