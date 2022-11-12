Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at 58.60 on Friday. Vontobel has a 1 year low of 53.83 and a 1 year high of 82.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 57.60.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.

