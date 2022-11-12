VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Up 88.7% in October

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the October 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.60.
About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
