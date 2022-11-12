VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Up 88.7% in October

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the October 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Get VSBLTY Groupe Technologies alerts:

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.