Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $18.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WBD. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of WBD opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $29,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

