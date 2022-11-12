Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRPL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

PRPL opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $438.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.43. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,718 shares in the company, valued at $224,346.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,718 shares in the company, valued at $224,346.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,800.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,580. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 527,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

