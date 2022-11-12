Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.89.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

