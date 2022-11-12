Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Affirm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.72.

AFRM opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.08. Affirm has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $159.40.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 54.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 32.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 39.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 7.9% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

