Wedbush Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $17.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Lyft stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,462,000 after acquiring an additional 483,630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 6,332.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,868,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

