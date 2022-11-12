WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading 8.9% Higher

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.07. 85,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 892,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$736.89 million and a PE ratio of -14.84.

Insider Activity

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

In other news, Director John Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 508,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,555,639.74. Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,880 in the last 90 days.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Featured Articles

