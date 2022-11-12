Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $22.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.27.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,905,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,179 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

