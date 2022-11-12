Wells Fargo & Company Increases HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $65.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DINO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.78.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,060 shares of company stock worth $780,726. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $30,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.