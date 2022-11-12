Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $74.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

