Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,557 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHF. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 561.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 22,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

