Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,864.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.5% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $100.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

