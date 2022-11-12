William Blair Comments on Forge Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forge Global in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forge Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forge Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FRGE stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. Forge Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Forge Global during the third quarter worth about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Forge Global during the third quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Forge Global by 167.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global during the first quarter worth about $193,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

